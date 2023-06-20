MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is holding a one-day, 25% sale TODAY, June 20th, on tickets for the world premiere of the new musical Run Bambi Run.

The rock musical Run Bambi Run, featuring songs and lyrics from Gordon Gano of the Violent Femmes, follows the story of Lawrencia “Bambi” Bembenek. A Milwaukee Police Department officer turned Playboy Bunny, Bambi gets wrapped up in a murder conviction she didn’t commit…or did she?

Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater Executive Director, spoke to WTMJ Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano further about the plot of the musical.

“I didn’t know anything about Lawrencia’s story when I first moved to Milwaukee, but it is stranger than fiction,” Bauman said. “There are a lot of loopholes you can go down, a lot of rabbit holes, but we explore quite a few of them. The big question that we get often is ‘Do we frame it as is she guilty or innocent?’ and we don’t answer that question.”

Since Run Bambi Run is based off a true story, Bauman had this to say on how the musical respects the original story of the femme fatale:

“Our job is to tell the story as truthfully and respectfully as we possibly can, and yet it still is a stranger than fiction story. The writer, Eric Simonson (Lombardi), academy award winner, has done a lot of great work looking into Lawrie’s story so it is going to be told quite faithfully.”

Run Bambi Run will have it’s world premiere in Milwaukee on September 13 at the Quadracci Powerhouse and run through October 22, 2023. Tickets are available now on the Milwaukee Rep website.

