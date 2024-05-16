UPDATE 5/16/24 5:40 PM: The Tornado Warning for Milwaukee County has been cancelled, according to WTMJ Meteorologist Craig Koplein.
MILWAUKEE –The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Milwaukee County until 5:45 p.m.
Locations impacted include Milwaukee, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, Cudahy and Franklin.
NWS says to take cover immediately in a basement or lowest floor of a building.
Tornado Warning including Oak Creek WI and South Milwaukee WI until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/zOKHutKD3S— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 16, 2024