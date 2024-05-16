UPDATE 5/16/24 5:40 PM: The Tornado Warning for Milwaukee County has been cancelled, according to WTMJ Meteorologist Craig Koplein.

MILWAUKEE –The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Milwaukee County until 5:45 p.m.

Locations impacted include Milwaukee, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, Cudahy and Franklin.

NWS says to take cover immediately in a basement or lowest floor of a building.