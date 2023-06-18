MILWAUKEE — Representatives from 101.7 The Truth, ESPN Milwaukee and WTMJ (the three Good Karma Brands stations that call Milwaukee home) were in attendance for the 52nd annual Juneteenth Festival and Parade on Monday morning.

JUNE 18 @ 6:45 p.m. — The annual celebration of Juneteenth is set to get underway in Milwaukee.

Organizers from the Northcott Neighborhood House say they will have more than 430 vendors between Concordia and Center along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive during the Festival. A silent auction will is underway to pay for scholarships for several Pageants, including Miss Juneteenth, Little Miss Juneteenth, Mr. Juneteenth, and Mr. Juneteenth Jr. Pageants.

The parade is set to step off Monday around 9am at the corner of 14th and Atkinson.

Northcott has has been organizing Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration for over 50 years, the celebration is one of the oldest in the nation among large cities. Juneteenth became a national holiday when President Joe Biden signed it into law in June 2021.

Most city buildings will also be closed during the day.

The parade will be aired live on our sister station 101.7 the Truth; you can listen here.