It does not get better than today and tomorrow!

The first two full days of the NCAA tournament are my two favorite sports days of the year.

Sports fans across the country get to hunker down on couches, recliners and bar stools across the country and just witness great moment after great moment.

16 games today and then 16 more tomorrow. Sure, we will have our fair share of one-sided games. 16 seeds like Texas Southern, Georgia State and Norfolk State will probably have their March hopes dashed early against the likes of Kansas, Gonzaga and Baylor. But what if they don’t? What if they find a way to stick around. We all remember UMBC knocking off Virginia.

How many 12 seeds will knock off a 5 seed? What player that you have never heard of will become a March legend? How long will it take for your bracket to be completely busted? It’s as those things happen, sometimes at the exact same moment, that make these two days great.

For Wisconsin sports fans it’s even better with Marquette and Wisconsin both dancing and either team has the potential of going on a deep March run.

So sit back, enjoy the basketball. These two days are as good as it gets.