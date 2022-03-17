Heading out for St Patrick’s Day is one thing, getting home safely is another. Law enforcement will be out in force this weekend, so it’s best to be smart in your celebrating.

There’ll be lots of great events this weekend for St Paddy’s day, and there are plenty of ways to get home safely if you’ve enjoyed a bit too much.

Miller/Coors is sponsoring the Miller Lite Free Rides again on MCTS Busses, they’re celebrating 35 years of getting folks home safely.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin also has the Safe Ride program, and they even have an app for that!

And don’t forget the AAA Tow to Go program that’ll give you and your car a ride.

Green Beer or Whiskey? Irish Jigs or other hijinx, no matter how you celebrate, make sure you do it safely.