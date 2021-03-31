The Brewers had a COVID scare Wednesday as they prepared for their 2021 season opener.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns told reporters the team did received word that there was a false positive test result early in the day.

At the time, they didn’t know it the test was positive or negative, so additional testing was done. Stearns did not names who had to be tested again, but those results came back negative.

The Brewers had a false positive COVID-19 test result come back earlier today, David Stearns said. At the time they didn't know it was a false positive, so the club went through all of the relevant protocols and, "We are now confident it was a false positive," he said. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 31, 2021

Players Brandon Woodruff and Christian Yelich provided their reactions to reporters.

Opening starter Woodruff on #Brewers false positive COVID test: "It would have been very unfortunate to kick the season off like that. That would have been terrible. It shows you how important it still is to take these protocols seriously. We've got to get through 162 this year." — Tom (@Haudricourt) April 1, 2021

Christian Yelch on the Brewers' COVID scare today: "It's a reminder that we're not really out of the woods yet." Said it was a reminder for everyone to keep their guard up. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 1, 2021

If a positive test result was found, that player would have to isolate from others for at least 10 days to receive care and monitoring by the team’s medical staff. They would need to be cleared by baseball’s joint COVID-19 committee and the team’s physician before returning to the team.

It’s a situation the Washington Nationals are dealing with, after a positive test result has forced five players and a staff member to miss their Opening Day game Thursday.

COVID forced the Brewers’ home opener for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season to be pushed back after positive cases occurred in the St. Louis Cardinal organization. This caused the full three game series to be postponed.