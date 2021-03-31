Reaction from Wednesday’s ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to end the state’s public health order and mask mandate ranges from support to disappointment.

Here are some of the reactions from state and elected officials:

GOVERNOR TONY EVERS:

Statement: “Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve worked to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe, and I’ve trusted the science and public health experts to guide our decision making. Our fight against COVID-19 isn’t over—while we work to get folks vaccinated as quickly as we can, we know wearing a mask saves lives, and we still need Wisconsinites to mask up so we can beat this virus and bounce back from this pandemic.”

Evers also told reporters in Wausau he disagrees with the ruling, but will respect it and will not issue a new public health emergency.

WISCONSIN INTERIM STATE HEALTH OFFICER JULIE WILLEMS VAN DIJK:

Hello fellow Wisconsinites. This is Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin’s Interim State Health Officer and Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health Services. I am writing to you today about something very close to my heart – the health and safety of our fellow Wisconsinites.

The Wisconsin State Supreme Court has overturned the current public health emergency, which also ended the mask order. From a public health perspective, this decision is dangerous and disappointing, but it does not need to change our own decisions about protecting our health and the health and safety of our families and friends, our neighbors and colleagues, and all our fellow residents of Wisconsin.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we at DHS have followed the science, and we know our local and tribal health departments have done the same. The science is clear – masks work. My mask protects you, your mask protects me, and mask orders protect our communities and everyone in Wisconsin. Science shows that wearing a mask helps prevent transmission of the virus, and science also shows that the more people who wear them, the more effective they are at stopping the spread of COVID-19. And the science is clear on mask orders as well – mask orders work.

We will continue to follow the science in our statewide response, and we’re asking you to do the same by doing everything in your power to support the adoption or continuation of mask orders in your jurisdiction. For more information on the science behind masks and the effectiveness of mask orders, there are links to research below.

After more than a year of dealing with COVID-19, I know people are tired, and that following public health guidance is more and more challenging by the day. More than one million Wisconsin residents have completed their vaccine series, and all Wisconsinites age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 5. We are moving in the right direction. However, at this point in the pandemic, mitigation measures like mask orders are more important than ever. The number of identified cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variants in Wisconsin are increasing, which means the virus is likely to spread even more quickly if we do not take significant action to stop it. Again, masks are effective, and so are mask orders. Together, we can stop the spread.

Thank you for making healthy and safe decisions, for masking up, and for protecting your fellow Wisconsinites.

ASSEMBLY MAJORITY LEADER JIM STEINEKE:

“Today’s ruling only validates what we’ve known all along – Governor Evers has been using his office to break the law for months. This decision is welcome, but long overdue.

“As we continue work to safely reopen our state, I’d encourage the governor to rethink his go-it-alone approach to leading.”

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER DEVIN LEMAHIEU:

Today’s ruling vindicates the Legislature’s role and will expand freedom and opportunity for Wisconsinites. As we work to fully & safely reopen our state, we trust our residents to follow CDC guidelines when appropriate, get vaccinated when ready, and always employ common sense. — Sen. Devin LeMahieu (@SenatorDevin) March 31, 2021

ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER GORDON HINTZ:

I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by conservatives on the SCOWIS. They got it 100% backwards today. The majority’s decision pretends that a pandemic is unchanging and ignores the devastating human impact of COVID-19. (1/3) — Gordon Hintz (@GordonHintz) March 31, 2021

I’m relieved and grateful that Wisconsin was protected by @GovEvers over the past year and that we are starting to see the light at the end of the #COVID19 tunnel. But after today’s ruling, I fear Wisconsinites’ health and safety will be at even greater risk in the future. (3/3) — Gordon Hintz (@GordonHintz) March 31, 2021

SENATE MINORITY LEADER JANET BEWLEY: