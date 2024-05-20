UPDATE 5/20/24 at 11:00am – The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been allowed to expire. More thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the day on Tuesday. Stay tuned to WTMJ for updates.

SULLIVAN – A WTMJ Fleet Farm Storm Team Alert: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties until 11:00am.

At 10:26am, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waupun, moving northeast at 40 mph. The primary hazard is quarter size hail.

Damage to vehicles is expected.

*Locations impacted include: Fond Du Lac, Waupun, Rosendale, Brandon, Lamartine, Eldorado, Alto, West Rosendale, and Lagoda.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.