UPDATE 5/20/24 at 10:45am – The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has re-opened the freeway; it’s unclear if any evidence was uncovered.

MILWAUKEE – A full freeway closure is in effect on I-94 westbound between the Stadium Interchange and 60th Streets as police investigate a reported shooting incident in which a vehicle was struck by bullets.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries have been reported so far.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway to Highway 175 northbound.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.