MILWAUKEE – WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano doesn’t enjoy celebrating his birthday. Unfortunately for Vitrano, the Wis. Morning News crew had other ideas.
On Monday, Vitrano was surprised with several birthday greetings (including from his family (and cat), coworkers and friends). The show culminated with the Cool Beans Quartet interrupting Vince with a birthday song.
Celebrating @vincevitrano today. He’s not pleased. @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/xUfColVEiR— Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) February 26, 2024
WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad was heard telling Vince he will never mention his birthday “ever again!”