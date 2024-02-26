MILWAUKEE – WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano doesn’t enjoy celebrating his birthday. Unfortunately for Vitrano, the Wis. Morning News crew had other ideas.

What better way to celebrate a reluctant birthday?



An impromptu acapella performance of course!



More birthday distain from @vincevitrano on the Wisconsin's Morning News page: https://t.co/AdhstoyeJM pic.twitter.com/pZdWqQcyal — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) February 26, 2024

On Monday, Vitrano was surprised with several birthday greetings (including from his family (and cat), coworkers and friends). The show culminated with the Cool Beans Quartet interrupting Vince with a birthday song.

This was the absolute WORST work birthday ever, but I deeply respect the prank. Well played @erikbilstadWTMJ @WhatTheHillGee https://t.co/nVLlVDUXHa — Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) February 26, 2024

WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad was heard telling Vince he will never mention his birthday “ever again!”