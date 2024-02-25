UPDATE 9:20 P.M. 2/25/24 – The 28-year-old victim in the quadruple shooting died of injuries at the hospital.

MILWAUKEE — A total of two victims died and eight victims were injured in multiple shootings across Milwaukee County over the weekend.

The first shooting happened in Cudahy on Saturday 2/24/24. According to TMJ4 News, a person was shot and killed just before 6:00 p.m. near Birchwood and Packard Ave. Police were called to reports of an argument and found the victim shot to death in the street. They have not identified the victim and said no one is in custody, but there is no threat to the community. Anyone with information should contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.

A double shooting happened hours later outside a roller skating rink in West Allis. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a 44-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were shot outside of Incredi-Roll Skate & Family Fun Center at 8:00 p.m. They were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. West Allis Police arrested a 32-year-old woman from Milwaukee for opening fire on a crowd.

Police said the shooting happened following a physical altercation inside the roller rink. One of the individuals involved used pepper spray. The 32-year-old woman was asked to leave the business and she initially drove out of the parking lot, but later drove back to the roller rink and fired a gun. Police said the shooting victims were not involved in the original altercation.

A quadruple shooting happened in Milwaukee on Sunday 2/25/24 just after 12:00 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 21-year-old victim died of gunshot wounds at the scene near 51st and Clarke St. A 28-year-old victim and an unidentified male victim were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee Police arrested all three hospitalized victims in addition to a 25-year-old suspect. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Police said the shooting appears to be domestic violence related and involved a fight in which all the victims exchanged gunfire with unkown suspects. They are seeking additional unkown suspects.

A double shooting happened hours later near 48th St. and Villard Ave. A 21-year-old victim and a 27-year-old victim were taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee Police said the shooting appears to be related to a road rage incident. They are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information about the quadruple or double shooting in Milwaukee should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips to remain anonymous.