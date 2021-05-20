Today’s WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honoree, City of Milwaukee Police Officer Kai Anderson, was a patrol officer for years with the department and now trains police officers preparing them for their careers in law enforcement. His commitment to his fellow officers, and to his community, has helped him with his current challenge, a diagnosis of an aggressive form of cancer.

Kai has met the challenge head on saying, “I’m trying not to be in that depleted emotional state and get stuck there.”

If you would like to learn more about Kai’s story, here is a link to his Caringbridge page.

WaterStone Bank partners with Steve Scaffidi to recognize HEROes in our community. Thanks to IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix at Road America and Heiser Automotive for their support of the program. WaterStone will donate $250 to a charity of the honoree’s choice and Road America will also be providing tickets to the IndyCar Rev Group Grand Prix June 19 and 20.