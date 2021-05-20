MENOMONEE FALLS- The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating after two people, a man and a woman, were found dead in an apartment unit on Wednesday.

The bodies were found in a complex along the 17300 Block of Appleton Avenue. The Police Department confirming that both of them were found shot, but did not elaborate beyond saying there is no danger to the public.

Beyond stating that both people were adults, futher identification has not been given at this time.

This story will be updated.