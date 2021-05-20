Major League Baseball saw its 6th no-hitter of the young season on Wednesday night.

Home runs and strikeouts are up league-wide.

There’s a fundamental shift in the way the game is being played happening right before our eyes.

“I think over the last 10 years or so, the value of the home run, and recognizing how important that is to scoring runs has increased,” Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I think it’s particularly apparent when it just gets tougher and tougher to string multiple hits together throughout the industry, and get those prolonged rallies that it takes without a home run to score runs in bunches.”

Stearns says Major League Baseball is exploring rule changes that could yield more offense.

“Offense is down throughout the league. I think it’s been pretty notable. It’s been something that the league is looking into, trying to get more action in the game.”

Stearns’ Brewers could benefit.

They’re batting .213 as a team, good enough for 29th in Major League Baseball.

You can hear Stearns’ full comments by clicking the player above.