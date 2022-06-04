WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Caroline Hogan WGBA Anchor – Caroline joined to discuss the latest on the bomb threats in Kiel and the Kiel School Districts.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to give the latest updates on the Special Prosecutors investigating former Wauwatosa Police Officer and current Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Mensah and why they do not recommend criminal charges against Deputy Mensah.

Rich Kirchen – Senior Reporter Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joined the show to discuss the Milwaukee Common Councils change in opinion of being open to the Republican National Convention taking place in Milwaukee.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to discuss some scams involving the baby formula shortage.

Hear Alex Crowe’s third part of his Protecting Abuse Victims series.

