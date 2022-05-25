WTMJ’s Alex Crowe takes a look at what happened to Brittany, profiles the people who are charged with helping hide Terry Jackson and details options which are available for victims of abuse in this three part series.

This is Part I – The Brittany Booker Story

RACINE – Brittany Booker was a 30-year-old mother of six. Friends describe her as someone who would do anything for the people close to her.

“She would do whatever it took to have her kids have the best life possible,” said Bri, one of Brittany’s closest friends.

Bri says that just having Brittany around made her feel more confident and comfortable.

“Just having her was probably one of the biggest legs in my life of help, like, when it comes to my kids,” Bri said. “Like today, I had my child sent home sick. Any time I could have called Brittany and she would have been right there on days when I had to be at work and miss my kids’ first day of school, she was there to take them to school.”

Both Bri and Brittany were single mothers, which Bri says made their bond even closer.

“I would say that was definitely the root of our connection,” Bri said. “Just being mothers and single women and just being there for each other to support each other.”

A little while ago, a friend of Brittany’s began dating a man named Terry Jackson. Bri says Terry was known to be abusive, and soon started to hit this woman too.

Eventually, the abuse got to a point where the woman agreed not to call police if Terry would go to Illinois and not come back. But, just one week after leaving, he returned on February 20th for a court date.

While in the car on the way to Racine from Illinois, Terry allegedly spent three hours abusing this woman. One week later, Brittany Booker went with her friend to move belongings out of a home which the friend shared with Terry.

Unannounced to Brittany and her friend, however, Terry was allegedly lying in wait. Prosecutors say he attacked both women with the claw of a hammer and nearly killed both of them.

In the two months following the attack, Brittany’s family described her as living in fear for her life. But she still had to take care of her children.

On April 24, 2020, Brittany Booker was killed. She was found inside of her car, beaten and bloodied with a single gunshot wound to her head.

Prosecutors immediately identified Terry Jackson as the suspect in Brittany’s death.

So how was a man wanted for attempted murder able to live on the run for two months? And what was done to protect Brittany after the attack?

