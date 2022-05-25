WTMJ’s Alex Crowe takes a look at what happened to Brittany Booker, profiles the people who are charged with helping hide Terry Jackson and details options which are available for victims of abuse in this three part series.

This is Part II – The Hunt for Terry Jackson.

You can listen to Part I by clicking here.

RACINE – Terry Jackson already had a warrant out for his arrest when Brittany Booker was killed. He had allegedly attacked Booker and her friend with a hammer two months earlier and had been on the run ever since.

But on April 24th, Jackson allegedly returned to Racine and killed Brittany Booker. He’s accused of beating her in her own home while her children slept, dragging her to a car outside and shooting her in the head.

Then, Terry Jackson disappeared.

As the search for Jackson dragged on and entered multiple different states, details began to emerge about the people who had allegedly hidden Jackson for months – enabling him to avoid detection from law enforcement.

Three women were eventually arrested for allegedly harboring Jackson and helping him get to safe places in Illinois and Texas – both before and after Brittany was killed.

So who were these people who allegedly helped Jackson? Why would someone help a man accused of brutally beating and eventually killing a mother of six young children?

