WTMJ’s Alex Crowe takes a look at what happened to Brittany, profiles the people who are charged with helping hide Terry Jackson and details options which are available for victims of abuse in this three part series.

This is Part III – Preventing the Next Tragedy

You can listen to Part I – The Brittany Booker Story by clicking here.

You can listen to Part II – The Hunt for Terry Jackson by clicking here.

RACINE – In the two months between the attack which left her in the hospital and her death, Brittany Booker was living in fear for her life.

Ultimately, her worst fears came to be true.

A man named Terry Jackson is accused of returning to kill Brittany – pulling her from her home and shooting her to death in a car as her children slept inside.

Danielle Parisi-Ruffatto is the managing director of the Family Law and Protective Orders Division at Ascend Justice. She says those protective orders are the best way to get some level of protection.

“One of the key things that can be ordered in an order of protection is that someone be allowed to go to return to the residence with the police in order to get belongings,” Parisi-Ruffatto said.

“And depending on the particular jurisdiction, some law enforcement agencies will do that even without a protective order if someone says they don’t feel safe to go back and get their belongings.”

The Racine Police Department declined over the phone to answer specific questions about this case and what was done to protect Brittany Booker in the two months between her death and her killing.

But those protective orders don’t always work. So what other options are available to protect victims of abuse?

