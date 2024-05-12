You know her from Spanning the State and As Goes Wisconsin, but there’s so much more to Kristin Brey. Today, she sits down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to tell her story. Tune in to hear about Kristin’s life as an actor in Hollywood, her time working in tech in New York, and how she ended up in Milwaukee at WTMJ. It’s all ahead on this exciting edition of WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

KRISTIN BREY: My agent said, “A group of us are going to L.A. for this ‘America’s Got Talent’ search.” But I just kind of heard “L.A.,” I heard Hollywood. And I told my parents I think I should go to this, and they were like, okay.

So, there was a group of us that went out, some were adults, there were a couple other minors, I will say. And I stayed with one of the other families.

My dad admits to this day that he was like, I let you go because I thought you’d fail and then you’d come home and focus on basketball.

LIBBY COLLINS: So, you were still in high school at this time.

KRISTIN BREY: I was still in high school. We did the talent thing. There were acting competitions, there were also modeling competitions. I got fourth in the modeling competition. Did not win the modeling competition, but after that, I got twelve different agents and managers who were like, you need to come here, we would love to represent you.

So, I came home with all these business cards and told my parents they want me to move to L.A.