MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Two special prosecutors have decided not to charge a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy in the fatal shooting of a man sleeping in a park.

The prosecutors announced Wednesday that they didn’t find sufficient evidence to charge Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Mensah in Jay Anderson Jr.’s death in 2016. Their finding echoes Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge Mensah, who was then a Wauwatosa police officer.

Mensah found Anderson sleeping in his car after hours in a park and said he shot him because he thought Anderson was reaching for a gun.

Anderson was one of three people Mensah killed during his five years as a Wauwatosa officer.