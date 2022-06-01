KIEL- A man police say threatened the life of a staff member of the Kiel Area School District is now in custody.

The Kiel Police Department Tuesday said that FBI agents in San Diego arrested a 34 year old man in connection to threats made against an employee.

The Police Department says the arrested was not connected to the several bomb threats made towards the school district and other city offices.

On Wednesday the Kiel PD said they received another threat, making it six threats since last week. Police say the threat indicated that if the School District doesn’t drop the Title IX investigation by this Friday (June 3rd), multiple locations in the city will be targeted including schools, city buildings & the police department.

Three 8th grade boys at Kiel Middle School are facing accusations of sexual harassment and an investigation after refusing to call a classmate by their preferred gender pronouns.