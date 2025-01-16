Political ideology is more complicated than Left or Right, Democrat or Republican. Sometimes people lean into their political identity while others are uncomfortable with any sort of label. For two people who offer their thoughts and opinions on a daily basis, Steve and Kristin also recognize that a lot of people project their own labels onto them.

For episode one of their new podcast, Steve and Kristin both took Pew Research’s Political Typology Quiz to see where they landed on the political spectrum. Listen to this inaugural episode to find out how far apart they actually are and some surprising issues they agree on.

You can take the quiz for yourself here: https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/quiz/political-typology

Let us know if your results surprised you and if you have suggestions for future You Need To Listen topics, shoot us an email: [email protected] or [email protected]