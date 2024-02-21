MILWAUKEE – The U.S. Secret Service has released a map showing areas of downtown Milwaukee likely to be generally impacted by this summer’s Republican National Convention. This comes as businesses and commuters are preparing to navigate the security parameters that will be in place for the RNC.

The U.S. Secret Service’s general impact region for the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The region extends from just east of the Milwaukee River, south to 794, west to 9th Street, and north to Cherry Street. Image Credit: U.S. Secret Service

The Secret Service says the map is tentative and does not contain exact impacts, such as street closures, parking restrictions, or checkpoints. It is intended to help members of the public prepare for the RNC by providing them with initial information on whether their home, business, or commute could potentially be affected by the security plan.

“Closer to the convention, when the plan is finalized, we’ll share more information about the multi-layer buffer that will be in place.” says Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “I want this to be a safe convention this summer in Milwaukee. At the same time, downtown Milwaukee will be open for business, and for entertainment as well.”

The Secret Service is conducting outreach efforts with individuals who may work or live within the security perimeter, to develop a security plan that minimizes public impact during the RNC while still ensuring a safe and secure convention. Individuals will have multiple opportunities in the months leading up to the RNC to speak with the Secret Service and its partners about the security plan and how it could affect them.

The City of Milwaukee has a FAQ page available for those with more questions about the preparation for the RNC here.

