MILWAUKEE — Hundreds gathered on N Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Dr in Downtown Milwaukee to protest the war in Gaza on Sunday. In speaking with 620 WTMJ, protestors criticized the Biden Administration’s support of the Israeli Government and said they plan to ‘abandon’ President Biden in the upcoming Presidential Election.

“I have a lot of family in Palestine,” Mumen Aichoune, a teenager who attended the protest explained. “I don’t want my home country to be gone. I hope there’s a ceasefire coming soon.”

The war in Gaza is the latest development of the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On October 7th, 2023, Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Since then, the two sides have exchanged blows despite pausing for a brief ceasefire to allow civilians to evacuate the Gaza Strip.

In recent months, President Biden has said the Israeli Government has been “over the top” in its military operations. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since October.

One protestor named Samih said Gaza is a desolate place right now: “There is not a single standing building in the whole area. They don’t care about going after terrorists… they are just trying to eradicate.”

Samih feels the United States’ support of Israel is hypocritical: “I don’t understand the United States, which stands for freedom and justice, supporting this genocide.”

When Samih began talking about children in Gaza not being able to attend schools, he left the interview in tears.

Barr with a sign at the protest

Tsela Barr represented the Madison chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace. She felt adamant the war is something Americans as a whole should care about:

“As U.S. citizens, we are complicit in this genocide and people need to understand that. This is not something far away that we have nothing to do with.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Former UW-Milwaukee HC Bruce Pearl on Oct. 7 Attack in Israel — “A Genocide Took Place”