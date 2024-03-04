Do you believe in space?
Is it important if your company’s future employee believes in space?
During last week’s NFL Combine, Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens told reporters “I don’t believe in space.”
“I don’t believe in space. I don’t think there’s, like, other planets and stuff like that.”— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 29, 2024
Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens had some…thoughts to get off his chest at the NFL Combine 😂
“This is ABSOLUTELY a red flag!” said Gabe Neitzel, of ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen, Gabe, & Chewy.
“It’s great to be open minded, but what’s next, you don’t believe in a Cover 2 Defense?!” Gabe told Wis. Morning News. “You can’t trust him!”
But talent always outweighs everything else, said Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch.
“If you have this uncanny talent that no one can match, you’ll get more opportunities,” Tauscher told Wis. Morning News. “If (Owens) comes to Green Bay and is really good, I think Packers fans would disagree with his astronomy beliefs, but also say ‘Boy that son-of-a-gun can play.'”
