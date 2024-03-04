Do you believe in space?

Is it important if your company’s future employee believes in space?

During last week’s NFL Combine, Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens told reporters “I don’t believe in space.”

“I don’t believe in space. I don’t think there’s, like, other planets and stuff like that.”



Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens had some…thoughts to get off his chest at the NFL Combine 😂



🎥: @brentsobleski



pic.twitter.com/fVCFXxspoG — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 29, 2024

“This is ABSOLUTELY a red flag!” said Gabe Neitzel, of ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen, Gabe, & Chewy.

“It’s great to be open minded, but what’s next, you don’t believe in a Cover 2 Defense?!” Gabe told Wis. Morning News. “You can’t trust him!”

Is not believing in space a red flag? 🚩



Check out the full interview w/ @gneitzel16 as well as everything Wisconsin's Morning News on our website page: https://t.co/AdhstoyeJM pic.twitter.com/lOusrOhbEW — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) March 4, 2024

But talent always outweighs everything else, said Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch.

“If you have this uncanny talent that no one can match, you’ll get more opportunities,” Tauscher told Wis. Morning News. “If (Owens) comes to Green Bay and is really good, I think Packers fans would disagree with his astronomy beliefs, but also say ‘Boy that son-of-a-gun can play.'”

