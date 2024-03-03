MILWAUKEE– Two people were injured after a car crashed into Cafe Hollander near Northpoint Lighthouse. On Saturday evening, a 94-year-old driver was attempting to parallel park before he drove into the front of the building on Downer Ave and East Park Place. One witness who saw the crash described the event to TMJ4 News.

“I was dropping off a USPS envelope to be picked up at the store down the street. I hear this glass… all this shattered glass. It lasted like 10 seconds,” she said. “There were people in there, but fortunately it wasn’t mealtime.”

Lowlands Group CEO issued a statement that said: “The incident that took place this afternoon was surprising and unfortunate for everyone involved, and we’re so grateful that no one was seriously injured.”

The cafe closed for the rest of the evening on Saturday and resumed regular business hours on Sunday.