KENOSHA, Wis – On March 1 around 9:30 A.M. the Kenosha County Drug Operations Group (KDOG) and members of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Team executed a search warrant on a Kenosha house near the intersection of Roosevelt and 26th Avenue. Inside the house, authorities found 1,048 grams of cocaine at an approximate street value of $35,000. They also found $3,475 in USC; forged permanent resident alien cards, social security cards, and Columbian identification cards; and money transfer documents from Kenosha to Bogota, Columbia valued at over $30,000.

The investigation started when Homeland Security Investigations intercepted a package containing a pair of Canariam Rollerblades en route from Bogota, Columbia to Kenosha, WI. The package was identified as suspicious, and a series of tests were conducted. The wheels were found to be infused with a “gelatin-like substance” that tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

KDOG investigated the residence, and the search warrant issued once package was accepted by the home’s residents. The investigation is ongoing with potential charges being sought on the involved individuals.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: