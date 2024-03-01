MILWAUKEE – It takes a team to make the dream happen. Specifically, a team of eight to ten thousand volunteers when it comes to the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this summer.

“We’re gonna need volunteers, and when I say volunteers I mean a lot them” said host committee CEO Ted Kellner at a press conference inside Fiserv Forum Friday imploring the community to volunteer for the convention. “We’re hoping we can get that, we’re getting an incredible response. “

“Volunteers will be ambassadors for Milwaukee and Wisconsin. We are looking for individuals of all backgrounds to help us give a big badger welcome in July 2024,” said host committee COO Alison Prange. “We know what Wisconsin has to offer the world, and we look forward to thousands of community members joining us who want to help us show off our state on a global stage. As people who love this community, we are excited to share it with everyone visiting.”

MKE 2024 Host Committee COO Alison Prange addresses the media Friday at Fiserv Forum during a call-to-action for volunteers to help with the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this summer

All ages are welcome to volunteer, though those under 16 will need a parent or guardian present. There will be a wide range of volunteer opportunities for those interested; I asked Prange if adult volunteers would be tasked with any security detail during the convention, to which she directed me to the Committee On Arrangements. An email to the committee is awaiting a response.

In any case, the committee is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to the convention, with 50 thousand people expected to visit the city during July.

“My message to employers across Greater Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin is very simple: give your employees a day off, or a couple of days off” said Metropolitan Milwaukee Association senior advisor Tim Sheehy. “Give them an opportunity to volunteer for the host committee…This isn’t about wearing a red jersey, or a blue jersey. This is about putting on the green jersey, and paying it forward.”

