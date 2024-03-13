MILWAUKEE — The Amazing Race isn’t so daunting when you’re already a mother and a firefighter! At least that’s what best friends Bizzy Smith (New Berlin, Wis.) and Sunny Pulver (Edgerton, Wis.) learned during their appearance on the latest season of “The Amazing Race,” premiering on March 13.

Smith and Pulver joined Kristin Brey and guest co-host Steve Scaffidi on Spanning the State to discuss their experience, how their backgrounds prepared them for it, what it was like to leave their kids for a month, and plenty more.

So how did this experience come to be? On a whim from Smith, whose best friend couldn’t be more ecstatic when she asked her to team up.

“I asked her if she wanted to do The Amazing Race with me and within like a millisecond, she was like ‘Yes!,” Smith told WTMJ. “The next day, we filmed the audition video and within an hour, they’re like ‘We frickin’ love you guys. If you pass your background checks, you’re on.'”

For a while, they were concerned that they needed a more specific hook after reviewing videos from past applicants. However, after taking a step back and remembering who they are as individuals, they realized antics weren’t necessary.

“We are female firefighters and we’re Moms. We are the hook,” Smith said.

Although it was a physically grueling experience at times with some long shoot days, Bizzy and Sunny’s real-world experience has certainly prepared them for the experience. They gave a lot of credit to the Moms of the world, who have their own uphill battles and physical tasks on a daily basis.

That begs the question — what does it really take to compete in The Amazing Race?

“If you can have a toddler, and navigate that successfully, you can run The Amazing Race,” Pulver said.

Smith followed up: “You are like, go go go all day! This is like, eight hours of filming a day — 12 hours of filming a day, and you know, there are certain tasks when you’re in it and you’re grinding and you’re gritting it out.”

She also said that what you put into The Amazing Race is what you’ll get out of it and that being away for 30 days was a unique experience they had to prepare for with loved ones and their spouses.

“I said ‘I want to put in for this. How do you feel about being a [solo] parent for 30 days?” Pulver asked her husband. “He’s like ‘I got this! No problem.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t have this.’

“They all survived. I did have extra help that I coordinated, and when I got back, ‘How did everything go?’ He was like ‘Thank you so much [for the help]!'”

