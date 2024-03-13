MILWAUKEE — To kick off their free ride program in 2024, Miller Lite in partnership with the Milwaukee County Transit System is providing free rides on St. Patrick’s Day. The rides will be for all of the regular transit lines throughout Milwaukee County. They begin at 6pm on Saturday and run until regular MCTS hours end.

Molson Coors Community Affairs Manager Alison Hanrahan told WTMJ these rides have been given out for almost 40 years in the county.

“We have instituted this program since 1988, so over 35 years now. We’ve been able to provide nearly one million rides across Milwaukee,” Hanrahan said. “We also institute this across other markets in the United States on key occasions like New Year’s Eve and St. Patrick’s Day.”

Milwaukee is one of nine places that receive the free bus rides in the country, and she said they are anticipating giving out around 7,000 rides in Milwaukee County this weekend.

“We’ve continued to see growth in ridership through these programs, which really indicates to us that people are choosing to get a safe ride through MCTS,” she said. “And they’re also incorporating this into their celebratory plans.”

She expressed how this program has continued to benefit the people of Milwaukee and hopes for a similar effect on St. Patrick’s Day.

“We just want to encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly this weekend,” she said. “And get a safe ride.”