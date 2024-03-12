SHEBOYGAN – The Sheboygan Police Department needs assistance finding people responsible for a rash of graffiti on homes and cars in the Franklin Park and Swift neighborhoods.

According to their Facebook page, around 3am on Tuesday, March 12, the Sheboygan Police Department started receiving reports of graffiti on vehicles and homes. The graffiti was done in red and black spray paint and approximately 12 houses and vehicles were damaged in the Franklin Park and Swift neighborhoods. Police estimate the damage to be $20,000-30,000.

The Sheboygan Police are asking the public’s help to solve this case. Included here photos of some of the damage. If you have information about this case or recognize the “handwriting” or style of the paint, please give Sheboygan Police a call at 920-459-3333.

Example of graffiti from March 12, 2024. Image courtesy of the Sheboygan Police Department.

Example of graffiti from March 12, 2024. Image courtesy of the Sheboygan Police Department.

Example of graffiti from March 12, 2024. Image courtesy of the Sheboygan Police Department.

For those that wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, leave a tip at www.cufthem.com or use the P3 Tips app.

For those that live in the Franklin Park or Swift neighborhoods, police request that you check your security cameras for suspicious people between 3am and 6am on March 12, 2024.