MILWAUKEE – Wednesday was a day of dancing at the 3rd Street Market Hall in The Avenue. The UPAF Rally for the Arts Dance Party raised money for the UPAF annual fundraiser.

“We’re so excited to kick off our community campaign in a way that involves the entire community,” UPAF’s Katie Korek told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “We’re thrilled to show first-hand what a donation to UPAF does. What better way than to bring world class performances and performers out of the theaters than into a bustling place downtown?”

The event is a good reminder of just how good the arts scene is in Milwaukee, according to Korek.

“There is such a high level of talent (in Milwaukee),” she gushed. “We always punch above our weight class for what ‘arts offerings’ we have here. It’s not normal for a city of our size to have a symphony, and a opera, and a children’s theater and a repertoire theater, and a ballet, etc.”

“We are able to sustain (the organizations) because our community is passionate about it.”

