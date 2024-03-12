MILWAUKEE — Archbishop Jerome Listecki has overseen the Milwaukee Archdiocese since 2009, but the end stages of his tenure will begin today.

Per Canon Law, an archbishop must send a letter of resignation to the Pope on his 75th birthday. The Pope will then respond and, at some point, appoint a replacement.

Archbishop Listecki will turn 75 on Tuesday, March 12th, and told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News he has his letter ready to be sent. For now, he said it is like being in “limbo”.

“His (the Pope) response will usually be ‘you will stay in place until I appoint your successor’,” he told WTMJ.

Archbishop Listecki is a Chicago native who spent much of his career in the Greater Chicago Area. In 2005, he was installed as the Bishop of the Archdiocese of La Crosse. Just a few years alter, he was named the Archbishop of the Milwaukee Diocese.

He told John Mercure & Julia Fello that it’s ‘sheer luck’ that his career has been spent in the same region. He would not speculate on who might replace him but said it is advantageous for someone to know the culture they are coming into.

“It could come from any place in the United States,” Archbishop Listecki said. “The reason it would be good if it were someone from the Midwest is you have a sense of the culture. Although no good Milwaukeen would say a South-Side Chicagoan should come to Milwaukee to lead the people, there would be similar things we embrace.”

Archbishop Listecki acknowledged that he has presided over good and bad times for the church.

“We were able to bring a sense of solace to those who were abused in the clergy sexual abuse scandal,” Archbishop Listecki said. “I wish that the public institutions would take the lead from the Catholic Church in doing to protect their children in their environments.”

Archbishop Listecki briefly described his retirement, including an Arnold Palmer and a lawn chair, but will continue serving the Catholic Church in ways he will be permitted to. In the 10-county area of Southeast Wisconsin, there are nearly 200 parishes and over 640,000 registered Catholics.

