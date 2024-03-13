MILWAUKEE – A famous exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum was one of numerous vandalism targets last week Thursday.

Granny Hannah from the Streets of Old Milwaukee, along with several other exhibits sprayed with an oil-like substance around 5:00pm Thursday, March 7th.

“There were some of our taxidermy specimens that had the oil sprayed on them, Granny had the oil sprayed on [her], the Harley had the oil sprayed on [it]…there were several items, and that’s what we’re still trying to assess” said museum President and CEO Ellen Censky during a previously scheduled appearance before a Milwaukee County board committee Tuesday.

Police are still seeking the suspect who sprayed the oil-like substance on those exhibits. the suspect is an African American female around 30 years old. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt underneath with the hood up, dark grey or black sweatpants, light-colored “Crocs” style shoes, black backpack.

