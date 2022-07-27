MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry is dropping out of the Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate.

The stakes are just too high to wait.



The single best thing we can do for Wisconsin—and for America—is to beat Ron Johnson, and that must start now.



Today, I am ending my campaign and endorsing my friend @TheOtherMandela to be the next great Senator from the State of Wisconsin. — Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) July 27, 2022

Lasry had been consistently polling second in the race, trailing behind Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. The most recent Marquette University Law School Poll on the race showed Lasry polling at 21% and Barnes at 25%.

A new poll which was just released on Tuesday by Impact Research showed Barnes with a 14-point lead over Lasry.

EXCLUSIVE: New Impact Research poll shows Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) leading Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) and Sarah Godlewski (@SarahforWI) in race for Democratic nomination for US Senate…https://t.co/jooplTSTHd — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) July 26, 2022

Earlier this week, Outagaime County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out of the race and endorsed Barnes.

The Democratic primary is set to be held on August 9th, but early in-person voting has already started.

The winner of the primary will face current U.S. Senator Ron Johnson in the November election.