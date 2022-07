The Milwaukee Bucks unveiling their new “Fear The Deer” Statement Edition uniforms for this upcoming season.

This is the 3rd version of the Bucks “Fear the Deer” series. The first edition was released in 2015. The uniform features the same black base color but with new cream-colored antlers on the side of both the jersey and shorts.

” …Giving the appearance of a buck with its head down charging toward an opponent,” the Bucks press release read.