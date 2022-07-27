The 40th anniversary of German Fest will run Friday-Sunday on Summerfest grounds after being postponed the last 2 years due to the pandemic.

The festival will have different operating hours each day; 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Friday is Military Appreciation Day and Sunday is Family Day.

There’ll be foods including schnitzel, German beer, live music and even a costume contest — for dachshunds, among much more.

Many stages will offer entertainment including the Sprecher Oktoberfest Stage, the Miller Lite Stage, the Generac Stage and the Briggs & Stratton Stage, according to the Journal Sentinel. The popular band, Schürzenjäger, is the featured band and plans on taking the Miller Lite Stage at 9 and 11 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

A church service will be held Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. You attend the service, you receive free admission to the fest.

When it comes to parking, German Fest suggests you book in advance through SpotHero, its website reads. Click here to view the German Fest SpotHero Parking Page.