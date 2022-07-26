MILWAUKEE – Early in-person voting starts Tuesday for Wisconsin’s partisan primary election, which is being held on Tuesday, August 9th.
Major races in this election include the Democratic race for U.S. Senate and the Republican race for governor.
For information on which locations across Milwaukee are offering early in-person voting, click here.
Other information, including where to vote and what’s on the ballot, can be obtained by clicking here.
You can cast your ballot before Election Day by voting an in-person absentee ballot at your local clerk's office starting today!— Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) July 26, 2022
Hours vary by municipality. pic.twitter.com/A8XqKuAL0p