MADISON- A new poll out today shows Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes with a healthy lead over his competition in the race for the democratic nomination for U.S. Senate two weeks out from the August primary.

The Impact Research poll data shows Barnes with a 14-point lead over Alex Lasry and a 27-point lead over State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. According to the poll, which surveyed 600 voters between July 12th and 17th, showed 18% of voters were still undecided.

On Monday, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out of the race and endorsed Barnes.

The Wisconsin primary election will be held on Tuesday, August 9th. In addition to the democratic US Senate race, voters will also choose a republican to challenge incumbent Governor Tony Evers in November.