MILWAUKEE — Two young men in their early-to-mid-20s were arrested by Milwaukee police officers for allegedly robbing a bank of an estimated $10,000 and trying to flee the scene on-foot on Monday afternoon.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department and reporting by our news partners at TMJ4, the two men — neither of whom has been identified to this point in the investigation — entered a bank near the intersection of N 56th St & W Capitol Dr around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, July 31.

It’s unclear to this point whether the suspects were armed. However, the two suspects are accused of successfully taking an estimated value exceeding $10,000 from the bank before trying to flee the scene by running away.

Milwaukee police officers responded to the area shortly after the incident and began their search for the two suspects. Authorities say that a pursuit ensued, and after a brief while chasing them down, Milwaukee police officers were able to successfully halt the suspects and bring them into custody.

Charges are currently pending as the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office reviews the details of this case and decides their next steps in the process. While neither of their names have been made public, the two suspects are confirmed as a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old man.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

