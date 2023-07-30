A woman is in critical condition after she was set on fire Sunday morning in Kenosha County.

Deputies from the county and firefighters were dispatched just before 5:00am to a home on 86th place in the village of Salem Lakes. They found a woman with severe burns and she was rushed to a hospital shortly after.

An investigation shows the woman was in an argument with her boyfriend, who has been identified as Myron Faith Bowie. Bowie stated he would kill the woman and her entire family before setting her on fire and speeding away.

The Sheriff’s Department now has a warrant out for Bowie’s arrest and believes he may be in the Chicago area, in the Logan Square and Wicker Park neighborhoods. They describe him as a Black male in his mid-30s, standing around 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds. They also believe he is driving a Cadilac SRX with Illinois license plate: DQ46996.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS(8477).