MILWAUKEE — Fans of world-renowned hip-hop/R&B recording artist Drake are clamoring to rearrange their plans after his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour date at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee was suddenly pushed from this Thursday evening to the following night — Friday, August 4 at 8:00 p.m. CST.

Rumblings of the change came when those who purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster received an update that the date shifted back one day. Fiserv Forum updated its website around the same time, changing the date for the ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ to Friday evening.

WTMJ contacted the Fiserv Forum ticketing department, which confirmed the updated tour date. They were unable to comment on why this shift was made.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.