MILWAUKEE — Sade Robinson’s mother Sheena Scarbrough prepared for this trial mentally and spiritually.

“I’m ready to get this process started. I want the demon fully held accountable on all the charges of what he did to my baby,” Scarbrough told WTMJ host Jessica Tighe.

Opening statements in the high-profile trial against 34-year-old Maxwell Anderson started May 28th.

Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering Scarbrough’s 19-year-old daughter after a first date in April 2024. He’s charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and arson.

The gruesome nature of Robinson’s death shocked the community and forever changed her family. Parts of the young woman’s body were found scattered across Milwaukee County. Another part was discovered along the lakeshore in Waukegan, Illinois.

Scarbrough says she still doesn’t have all of her daughter’s remains.

“We don’t have my baby’s head– her crown. We still don’t have my baby’s head and her crown,” Scarbrough explained.

She also wants more answers.

“(Sade’s) death certificate reads homicide by unspecified means. There is no cause of death on my daughter’s death certificate,” Scarbrough revealed.

This mother’s pain is unimaginable for most.

“It affects you physically, not just mentally and spiritually, but physically. It’s very heavy. It’s very heavy and draining,” she said.

Scarbrough plans to be in the courtroom every single day, sitting in the front row. She knows she’ll never get her daughter back, but she wants Robinson’s killer to pay.

“What punishment do you think he should get if convicted,” Tighe asked.

“He needs to get the same form of punishment as what he did to my baby,” Scarbrough answered.

Wisconsin does not have the death penalty, but Scarbrough says that’s what she would want if the state did.

“Justice for my baby, justice for my family, justice for me and her father. I want that demon to fully feel and pay for the pain and the suffering and the torture he did to my daughter,” Scarbrough said.

Robinson was set to graduate from MATC in May 2024. She had planned to enlist in the U.S. Air Force and had hopes of eventually joining the FBI.

The trial in Milwaukee County is expected to last two weeks.

Sheena Scarbrough talked with Wisconsin’s Midday News in February and discussed the foundation she created to honor her daughter. Listen to the podcast and learn how “Sade’s Voice Foundation” is working to protect other missing people and crime victims.