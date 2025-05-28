GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers‘ fans are invited to meet this year’s team at the annual Packers Family Night scheduled for Saturday, August 2 at Lambeau Field.

The event will feature the team taking the field for warmups at 7:00 p.m. and a full practice starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Monday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m.

The event follows Packers Training Camp, which starts on Wednesday, July 23. The full training camp schedule and Annual Shareholders Meeting date will be released soon.

The event will also be televised state-wide, including on TMJ4 here in Milwaukee.