MILWAUKEE — The first full day of the Maxwell Anderson trial began in Milwaukee just before 9:00 a.m. on May 28.

Judge Laura Crivello provided instructions to the jury before letting each side present their opening statements and call their first witnesses.

34-year-old Maxwell Anderson is charged with four felonies including 1st degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson of property other than a building, and hiding a corpse in the death and dismemberment of 19-year-old Sade Robinson in April 2024.

The trial officially started on May 27 with jury selection, with 12 women and 3 men selected to serve, three of whom will become alternates for the final deliberations. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

The lead prosecutor is Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Ian F. Vance-Curzan and the defense attorneys include Anthony D. Cotton and Jason A. Findling.

Witnesses who took the stand on May 28 include: