MILWAUKEE– Milwaukee Public Schools Board President Missy Zombor is voicing strong support for Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius following the creation of the district’s new Superintendent Leader Impact Fund, calling it a result of her “urgency” and deep advocacy for students.

Image courtesy of Missy Zombor.

“Since her first day, Dr. Cassellius has worked with the urgency our students deserve. The development of the Impact Fund was a result of the Superintendent’s advocacy on behalf of students and developing relationships with community leaders and partners,” Zombor said in a statement to WTMJ.

“The Board has empowered the Superintendent to develop the strategic partnerships needed to help bring in much-needed resources that align with district goals –– and most recently the operational audit.”

What is the Superintendent Impact Fund?

The Superintendent Impact Fund is a new initiative aimed at securing private donations and grants to support projects aligned with MPS‘s strategic priorities, including addressing recommendations made in recent operational audit. It’s intended to bring in outside funding that supplements– not replaces– existing resources dedicated to students and classrooms.

How it works:

The Superintendent, with discretion delegated by the School Board, can accept donations that align with MPS’s strategic plan.

Funds must support goals outlined by the Board and can be used to address needs identified in the operational audit, such as improving efficiency, transparency, and equity across the district.

All fund usage and outcomes will be reported to the Board, ensuring accountability.

The audit, which was made public earlier this year, revealed significant operational inefficiencies and areas needing urgent attention. The Impact Fund, is designed to support solutions without diverting money from day-to-day student services.

Zombor emphasized that any gifts accepted through the fund must be align with the district’s mission and help protect direct funding for students.

Dr. Cassellius, who began her role March 15, 2025, has prioritized resorting community trust and improving student outcomes through targeted partnerships and structural reforms. The Leader Impact Fund is one of several strategies under her administration aimed at accelerating progress while navigating tight public education budgets.

MPS School Board President Missy Zombor’s statement: