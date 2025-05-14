The complete 2025 NFL regular season schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14th at 7pm central time. While certain games scheduled to air on certain networks or streaming services have already been revealed, the bulk of the schedule remains under wraps.

My first attempt to predict the Packers schedule was in 2013 for reasons I’m still not quite sure of. Moreover, I’m not sure why I continue to subject myself to the agony associated with this exercise, but it’s become a bit of a tradition.

Some people do mock drafts. I do mock schedules.

How will the Packers schedule shape up? Here’s my best guess: