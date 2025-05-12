MILWAUKEE — A new $500,000 private fund has been launched to support the immediate priorities of Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius. The fund, announced May 12 by the Greater Milwaukee Committee (GMC), is being called the Superintendent Leader Impact Fund and is backed by major donors including Herb Kohl Philanthropies, Baird, Bader Philanthropies, Rockwell Automation, WE Energies, Northwestern Mutual, and several other prominent corporations.

The fund is intended to fast-track initiatives such as rebuilding public trust, enhancing staff, enrollment progression, and improving internal culture within MPS. The Greater Milwaukee Foundation will administer the fund, ensuring that resources are allocated in alignment with its intended purposes.

“Now, ​this ​support ​is ​important ​and ​hopefully ​sets ​a ​tone ​about ​renewed ​partnership, ​shared ​accountability, ​shared ​responsibility,” says President of the Greater Milwaukee Committee Joel Brennan. ​

“While ​it ​doesn’t ​guarantee ​that ​we’ll ​be ​able ​to ​make ​all ​the ​necessary ​changes ​and ​do ​everything ​we ​need ​to ​honor ​kids ​with ​a ​stronger ​future, ​it ​provides ​Dr. Cassellius ​with ​an ​opportunity ​to ​bring ​outside ​expertise ​to ​build ​or ​rebuild ​infrastructure ​that ​has ​lacked ​inside ​MPS ​for ​some ​time. ​It’s ​a ​start, ​but ​it’s ​in ​no ​way ​the ​end, ​because ​the ​bottom ​line ​in ​any ​private ​fundraising ​effort ​and ​the ​collaborative ​work ​that’s ​underway ​with ​Dr. ​Cassellius ​is ​ultimately ​how ​we ​invest ​more ​wisely ​in ​classrooms, ​teachers, ​and ​kids, ​and ​how ​ultimately ​we ​deploy ​public ​resources ​in ​ways ​that ​result ​in ​dramatically ​better ​outcomes.”

Dr. Cassellius stated she was grateful for the assistance.

“I am just so grateful for the community continuing to invest in Milwaukee Public Schools. I’m really grateful for their belief and the hope that I think that we’re building across the city and everybody that offers to step up to the plate and help out.”

Community and business leaders involved say this is about helping MPS build momentum and rebuild public trust as Dr. Casellius steps into her role.