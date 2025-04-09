MILWAUKEE– 5,000 runners will be filling the streets of Milwaukee this weekend as part of the annual marathon and half marathon.

Chip Hazewski is the organizing director for this year’s race and says tickets to participate in both the marathon and half marathon sold out.

“We made some course adjustments for the marathon and the half marathon,” said Hazewski. “The race is going to go straight down from the Kinnickinnic river from National to Oklahoma. It makes for a more scenic run across Milwaukee for those participants.”

Hazewski says in the past two years the race has grown larger and he hopes to reach a level of runners where it goes over the pre-pandemic attendance levels.

“We’ve been up pretty significantly year over year, so we’re slowly moving to where the race was attendance-wise pre-pandemic,” said Hazewski.

As for traffic, Hazewski says that certain roads will be closed off more commuters during the morning and will open up later in the early afternoon as the race wraps up.

“Closures will start a little after 6:00a.m. and it is sort of a rolling closure and rolling reopening, so by noon you’ll see everything get reopened fully,” said Hazewski.

As for people who want to attend the race, Milwaukee Marathon officials are encouraging spectators to be at the start and finish lines.

“From the start line, you’re able to see the runners start and then they also finish the race over by Humbolt Park, so there are a lot of opportunities to see friends and family run throughout the morning,” said Hazewski.

The city marathon takes runners up through parts of the Oak Leaf Trail near Brown Deer and sends them as far south as Humboldt Park.