WAUKESHA, WI.– A 17-year-old boy accused of killing his mother and step father was in Waukesha County Court Wednesday, April 9, 2025, for a preliminary hearing, as a judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

17-year-old Nikita Casap [kah-SOP] faces 9 felony charges including first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse for the February deaths of his mother Tatiana Casap and stepfather Donald Mayer. Authorities allege that after the killings, Casap lived with bodies in their home for approximately two weeks before fleeing and being arrested in Kansas.

Casap was traced going throughout various different locations through surveillance cameras, credit cards, and cell phone tracking. Nebraska, Iowa, and Wyoming were among new locations adding on to the final destination of Kansas. During the hearing, Waukesha County Detective Ross Seitz was brought up to testify as a witness during the trial, proclaiming these details about Casap’s traveling throughout the various states.

“The ​BMO ​bank ​card ​was ​used ​primarily ​between ​February ​24th ​and ​28th ​at various ​gas ​stations ​from Iowa, all ​the ​way ​through ​to ​Wyoming. Surveillance ​footage ​was ​obtained ​from ​several ​of ​those ​transactions ​which ​show ​the ​ defendant ​using ​the ​card. ​Similar ​for ​the ​ Citibank ​card. ​That ​one ​was ​used ​primarily ​between ​the ​12th ​and ​28th. ​Again, ​consistent ​with ​the ​defendant ​using ​it, ​there ​was ​one. ​One ​specific ​transaction ​on ​the ​24th ​where ​he ​used ​it ​at ​the Kwik ​Trip, ​ just ​prior ​to ​leaving ​the ​state,” Seitz explains.

New information also includes the bullet wounds and locations of the bullets between the mother and stepfather. Seitz detailed the scene as items being strewn around the floor and that one victim’s body was concealed with blankets, pillows, and towels in the first-floor office. The home, he described, was in disarray- scattered and signs of struggle visible. Projectiles were found within the house, located ​lodged ​in ​the ​wall near ​the ​access ​door ​from ​the ​garage ​into ​that ​hallway. ​Another ​one ​was ​located ​in ​the ​floor ​around ​the ​location ​of ​the mother’s ​body. ​And ​then ​a ​third ​was ​later ​recovered ​ on ​a ​desk ​located ​near ​the mother’s ​body.

Seitz says,” Victim ​A ​had ​what ​appeared ​to ​be ​a ​gunshot ​wound ​to ​the ​body, ​back ​of ​the ​head where ​a ​bullet ​was ​eventually ​recovered ​from during ​the ​internal ​autopsy ​from ​his ​head. ​ Victim ​B ​had ​what ​appeared ​to ​be ​four ​separate ​entry ​ and ​exit ​wounds ​of ​the ​body. ​Right ​wrist, ​neck, ​upper ​chest ​and ​abdomen. ​No ​rounds ​were ​recovered.”

Victim A is presumed to be Donald Mayer (Stepfather) and Victim B is the mother (Tatiana Casap).

Nikita Casap mugshot. March 12th, 2025. Image Credit: Waukesha County Jail

When Casap had been put into custody by the Waukeeney Police Department February 28th, the Kansas authorities transferred the vehicle back to Waukesha County Police to search the vehicle thoroughly. The Kansas police found a multitude of weaponry ammunition and firearms including a Smith and Wesson Model 686, with a .397 magnum.

“They ​recovered ​ a ​box ​of ​50 ​count ​of ​357 ​Anguilla ​rounds. ​46 ​were ultimately ​turned ​over ​to ​us ​of ​that ​box, ​along ​with ​some .38 ​special ​ammunition ​as ​well,” Seitz says. That was also the same description of a receipt found in Casap’s residence.

They also found 70 pieces of women’s jewelry which they also found approximately 6 receipts for those items. “Victim A” had purchased those items which came out to be approximately $14,000 worth of jewelry.

Authorities believe the killings occurred around February 14. It is still unclear what prompted the killings or what his intentions were after leaving Wisconsin, even with documents revealing he was in contact with someone from Russia.

Prosecutors presented what they call overwhelming evidence, including statements from Casap himself. The defense did not present any witness and entered no plea. At the end of the hearing, the judge found probable cause and formally bound the case over for trial. Casap remains in custody at the Waukesha County Jail on a $1 million bond. He’s scheduled to return to court for an arraignment on May 7, where he’s expected to enter a plea.